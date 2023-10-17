New dates and new format for Baseball United’s Dubai showcase event

The inaugural games will now feature the league’s top stars in a celebration of unity through sport

Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, announced today new dates and an evolved approach for its inaugural Dubai Showcase event.

The Showcase will now feature two Baseball United All-Star teams playing a two-game series on November 24 and 25, recognized as Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. The Showcase will celebrate Baseball United’s core value of unity and will be preceded by a weeklong calendar of community events.

“Unity is not only built into our name at Baseball United, it’s ingrained in our DNA,” said Kash Shaikh, CEO, Chairman, and Majority Owner, Baseball United.

“Since we began this journey, every person in our organization has been passionate about bringing people together through the game we all love. Instead of focusing on the sports rivalries that will excite our fans in the future, we wanted to hero the unity that has ignited our league since its inception.

“And what better way to do that than spending Thanksgiving weekend here in the UAE, watching our league’s best stars from a dozen different countries all playing with the words ‘United’ across their chests.”

The two teams will be called the Baseball United East All-Stars and Baseball United West All-Stars and will include 22 professional players and three prospects per team. Of the 44 total professional players, at least 75 percent will have Major League Baseball experience.

Baseball United’s inaugural Draft will now be held virtually on Monday, October 23, with All-Star rosters announced on Wednesday, October 25. The Showcase will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

“We fully support Baseball United’s decision to evolve the dates and format of their Showcase event,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board.

“Together, we’re looking forward to hosting fans from across the world at Dubai International Stadium for this premier event.”

Tickets for the Baseball United All-Star Showcase will go on sale Thursday, October 19, with special “early bird” pricing in place for the first seven days. To purchase tickets, fans can visit baseballunited.com/tickets, or purchase directly via the league’s ticketing partner, Platinumlist. Early bird tickets start at Dh 49 for Outfield Boxes and Dh 199 for luxury Diamond Club seats behind Homeplate.