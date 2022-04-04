Netherlands football coach Van Gaal says he has prostate cancer

The MCB Tour Championship, the season-finale of the EU Legends Tour, gets underway
Sports3 days ago
Netherlands national football team coach Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is being treated for an aggressive form of prostate cancer but still plans to lead the team at the World Cup in Qatar in November.
Van Gaal told on Sunday night Dutch talk show “Humberto” that players in the team did not know about his diagnosis even though he was receiving night-time treatment during four training camps.
“You don’t tell something like this to people you work with because it could influence their choices, their energy or whatever, and I thought, ‘they shouldn’t know,’” he said.
He said he has undergone 25 radiation therapy treatments.
“I have been to the hospital in the evening or night in every period, without the players knowing,” the 70-year-old coach said.
Van Gaal lost his first wife to cancer.
“It’s part of life. I have experienced so much with disease and death, in my own family, my wife,” he said. “I have probably been enriched as a person by all those experiences I have had with it.”
Van Gaal is in his third stint as Netherlands coach. He led the team to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also has coached clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax, leading the Amsterdam club to the Champions League title in 1995.
He did not attend last week’s World Cup draw in Qatar after testing positive for Covid-19. The Netherlands were drawn to play hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
Manchester United posted support for Van Gaal on Twitter.
“Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis,” the club wrote.
Uefa also sent best wishes via Twitter, and the official Dutch supporters site “Ons Oranje” tweeted an orange heart above a photo of Van Gaal.
The MCB Tour Championship, the season-finale of the EU Legends Tour, gets underway
Sports3 days ago
Teams in the English top flight were allowed to make five changes for the final stages of the 2019/20 season due to fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic
Sports3 days ago
Azam hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run target with six balls to spare to level the three-match series at 1-1
Sports3 days ago
Having secured a career-first and much-desired Group 1 victory aboard Switzerland in the $2 million Dubai Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night, the Irishman will hope to end his magical season on a high note
Sports3 days ago
The Italian breached DRC rules when he struck the winner, Country Grammer 13 times in the home stretch, one more than the permitted rule of 12
Sports3 days ago
Brazil’s Bernardo Pinheiro delivered another peerless performance
Sports3 days ago
The challenge for KKR on Friday evening will be totally different, and far stiffer than when they played RCB
Sports3 days ago
It was the first victory for KL Rahul-led Lucknow who lost their opening match to Gujarat Titans
Sports3 days ago