Netflix down for thousands of users in US ahead of Mike Tyson, Jake Paul match

US boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US boxer-actor Jake Paul (R) face each other during a press conference ahead of their heavyweight bout. Photo: AFP

Streaming platform Netflix was down for thousands of users in the US late on Friday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said, just as viewers tuned into a highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The number of users indicating problems was 85,021, by 10.35 pm ET (0335 GMT Saturday), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Netflix said it had no immediate comment in response to a request from Reuters.