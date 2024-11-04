Neergaard-Petersen secures DP World Tour Card with top finish in 2024 Road to Mallorca

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark watches his ball after teeing off on the 4th hole during the final round of the Genesis Championship golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Kore. - AFP

At the end of April this year, 25-year-old Rasmus shot rounds of 65, 72, 70 and 67, for a 72-hole total of 274, 14 under par to win the Challenge Tour’s UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi. He also won a cheque for €44,752.94.

But more importantly, it took him to number one on the Challenge Tour’s 2024 Road to Mallorca Order of Merit Rankings.

With further victories this season at the Kolkata Challenge in March and the Big Green Egg German Challenge powered by VcG he gained automatic promotion to the DP World Tour by winning three tournaments in a Challenge Tour season.

Fast forward to yesterday.

He tied second to Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) in the €500,000 Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A with rounds of 63, 69, 62 and 72 for a 22 under-par total.

But far more importantly, he has won the number one Challenge Tour card for the 2025 DP World Tour season.

Rasmus told the media on completing his round on Sunday: “It means the world to me. Obviously, it's quite bittersweet now, but the main goal for coming here was to win the Rankings, and as I said earlier this week, it would be the perfect end to the perfect season and I’m super happy with that. I

“I think if you look at the week as a whole, I’m extremely proud. I played two extremely good rounds and for the first 11 or 12 holes today I played great this week overall. I’ve only been a professional for 16 or 17 months now and I’m continuing to learn new things and draw on the experiences I’ve had.

“I didn’t get it done in the tournament today, but all I can do is learn from this and move on,” he added. “I just didn’t have anything left in the tank today. I tried to will it to the finish line, but I just couldn’t get it done.

“I’m still super happy to win the Rankings. It’s been a great season. For right now, I’m looking forward to some rest and then start the new season in Australia in a couple of weeks,” said Rasmus.

“Next year, I’ll see how high I can climb on the Race to Dubai, but for right now, rest is all that’s on my mind.’