Neeraj Chopra to be in action at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.
The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world leading throw of 88.67m.
"Another Olympic Champion is coming to Hengelo! With a personal best of 89.94m and an Olympic gold medal, javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 is always pushing the limits," the FBK Games organisers said in their social media handles.
The FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, took its name from Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.
Chopra, the reigning Diamond League champion, is set to face reigning world champion Anderson Peters again at the FBK Games, which will be the second meeting in one month between the world's top two javelin throwers.
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant