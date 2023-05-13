Neeraj Chopra to be in action at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world leading throw of 88.67m

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra competes in Diamond League in Doha on May 5. — PTI

By PTI Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 8:33 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 8:34 PM

A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

"Another Olympic Champion is coming to Hengelo! With a personal best of 89.94m and an Olympic gold medal, javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 is always pushing the limits," the FBK Games organisers said in their social media handles.

The FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, took its name from Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.

Chopra, the reigning Diamond League champion, is set to face reigning world champion Anderson Peters again at the FBK Games, which will be the second meeting in one month between the world's top two javelin throwers.