NBA Abu Dhabi Games: Atlanta Hawks hunt down Milwaukee Bucks

The first-ever pre-season encounter was held at a packed Etihad Arena on Thursday

Action from the NBA pre-season game between Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. — Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM

Dejounte Murray scored 25 points as the Atlanta Hawks defeated 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 in a pre-season encounter of the first-ever NBA Abu Dhabi Games held at a packed Etihad Arena on Thursday.

“This was an unbelievable atmosphere. There was a lot of energy. We are glad to be able to put on a good show. It was good to win,” Hawks star player Trae Young said.

The highly anticipated first-ever NBA games of the region got off to a terrific start with points scored at either ends. In the opening minutes, the likes of Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday and the Hawks’ Young, Murray and Clint Capela gave the capacity crowd a taste of the beautiful game. A stylish dunk by the Hawks’ John Collins set the tone.

The Bucks took an early lead and looked in control but the Hawks rallied from behind to go ahead. The Bucks prevailed 33-32 after the first quarter. The Hawks upped the ante in the next quarter with Young giving a good exhibition of his skills to score points. In an intense game, there were some lighter moments too. Once Young, who got floored, ended up doing push-ups to entertain the fans.

At half-time, the Hawks took the lead 71-67 by taking the second quarter 39-34.

The Hawks extended the lead in the third quarter to 101-94 (30-27). In the final quarter, the Bucks tried to stage a comeback, but the Hawks slammed the door shut neat two and three points conversions. Now, the second pre-season game will be held on Saturday.