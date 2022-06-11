Nawaz brought us back into the game, says Pakistan skipper Azam

The left-arm spinner's career best figures helps the hosts take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (third from left) celebrates with his teammates. — AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised the role played by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in their comprehensive victory over the West Indies.

Nawaz recorded his best figures as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the second One-Day International in Multan.

Azam scored a 93-ball 77 and opener Imam-ul- Haq a run-a-ball 72 — both hitting their sixth consecutive half-centuries in successive One-Day Internationals — as Pakistan made 275-8 in their 50 overs.

Nawaz then achieved career best bowling figures of 4-19 as the visitors were shot out for 155 in 32.2 overs.

"I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets," Azam said after the game.

"But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game," he added.

Meanwhile, Azam's opposite number Nicholas Pooran said it was a tough day for the West Indies.

"It was a tough day for us," said Pooran. "I thought we bowled well in the first 45 overs but conceded 20 too many. Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well."

The win gives Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and their 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies.

Pakistan's last ODI series defeat to the West Indies was back in 1991. The two wins give Pakistan 20 valuable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for 2023 World Cup in India.

Chasing 276, West Indies lost first-match century maker Shai Hope for just four in the first over to Shaheen Shah Afridi but Shamarh Brooks (42) and Kyle Mayers (33) added a brisk 67 for the second wicket.

Once Mayers, who hit four fours and two sixes off 25 balls, was bowled by pacer Mohammad Wasim, the innings fell away.

Nawaz dismissed Brandon King (nought), Brooks, Rovman Powell (10) and Nicholas Pooran (25) as West Indies lost five wickets for just 48 runs, including four off just 18.

Brooks hit four boundaries and a six as he faced 56 balls.

Nawaz's previous best figures of 4-42 were against the same opponents in Sharjah six years ago.

Fast bowler Wasim finished with 3-34 while Shadab Khan took 2-40.

Pakistan won the first match by five wickets on Wednesday. The last match is on Sunday. All three are in Multan.