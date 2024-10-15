Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Nations League: France to play Israel in Paris and allow fans in

Israel's national team have played all their home games in Hungary

Published: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 6:09 PM

Updated: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 6:10 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Top Stories

UAE prepares for potential rainfall, coastal flooding due to tropical depression

UAE: Citizenship, Golden Visa offered to attract 'talented people' to stay in country

Dubai: Want to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks? Ticket prices to front-row spots increased to Dh580

Italy's Daniel Maldini applauds fans after their match against Israel at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Monday. — Reuters

Italy's Daniel Maldini applauds fans after their match against Israel at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Monday. — Reuters

The Nations League match between France and Israel, on November 14, will be played at the Stade de France and "will of course be open to the public", Paris police announced on Tuesday.

Israel has been at war with Palestinian militant group Hamas since the latter staged the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7 last year.


Recommended For You

UAE introduces 30-day e-visa extension for GCC residents

Rain, lightning to be seen in UAE: From Oct 15 to 18, low-pressure system will affect the country, NCM says

UAE: Casino operator Wynn reveals gaming area size at Ras Al Khaimah property

First UAE-dirham backed stablecoin launched

Abu Dhabi announces grazing ban starting October 16

 

Since then, Israel's national team have played all their home games in Hungary. Their first away game in the Nations League, against Belgium, was also moved to Hungary and played behind closed doors in Debrecen after Brussels announced that it was "impossible to organise this very high-risk match".

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) said it could not find a domestic alternative "given that in Belgium, no local administration deemed it possible to organise the Red Devils' home match against Israel".


Italy, however, decided it could host Monday's Nations League match against Israel in the northern city of Udine with fans in attendance

The city was placed on high alert, with the area around the stadium cordoned off by barriers, extra security checks and an off-limits "red zone" created some 48 hours before kick-off.

But the drastically increased levels of security, including police brought in from neighbouring region and soldiers on the stadium roof, and blaring headlines in local media about a "bunker city" were out of step with the largely relaxed atmosphere around Udine.

Hours before the match pro-Palestine demonstrators — estimated by police to be around 2,000 people — marched through central Udine flanked by a huge numbers of police.

In the sparsely-populated stadium, the majority of fans replied to weak jeers from some home fans of the pre-match Israel team announcement by breaking out into a round of applause in support of their guests.

The crowd did the same for Israel's national anthem, although there were some whistles while a small section of Italy supporters stayed seated until their own nation's anthem.

France are second in Group A2 behind Italy, who they visit in their last match. Victory over Israel would ensure a place in the quarter-finals for Les Bleus.



Next Story