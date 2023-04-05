NAS Sports Tournament: Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority enter semifinals

The Dubai Ambulance Team defeated the Community Development Team 30-8

(Supplied photo)

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 6:04 PM

The Dubai Police General Command and the Roads and Transport Authority qualified for the semifinals of the wheelchair basketball championship as part of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, currently underway at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The teams made it to the last four stage after Dubai Police team topped the first group with six points defeating the Al Bustan Center and Residence team 40-11, while the Roads and Transport Authority defeated Dubai Municipality 34-21, raising its score to six points to take the top spot in the second group.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Ambulance Team defeated the Community Development Team 30-8, and is in second place in the ranking of the second group, and is close to qualifying for the golden square, while Dubai Electricity and Water pipped Dubai Courts in a thrilling match with a score 24-22.

The event was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Nabil Ashour, Chairman of the UAE Handball Federation, Huraiz al-Murr bin Huraiz, Executive Director of the Development and Social Care Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Mohammed Abdul Karim Julfar, Vice President of the Club, and Majid Al Usaimi, Executive Director of the Club.