Nadal into French Open final after Zverev quits semifinal with horror injury

England hope the attacking approach McCullum pioneered while kick-starting a New Zealand revival will rub off on his new team
Sports1 day ago
Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semifinal after suffering a horror right ankle injury.
Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play.
After screaming in anguish, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics.
Minutes later, the 25-year-old returned to the court on crutches and conceded the match.
England hope the attacking approach McCullum pioneered while kick-starting a New Zealand revival will rub off on his new team
Sports1 day ago
The Spaniard is still on track for a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title
Sports1 day ago
Croatian also creamed 88 winners in the four-hour 10-minute tie against seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev
Sports1 day ago
The big-punching Jordanian is arguably one of the fastest-rising stars in the region
Sports1 day ago
The legendary jockey died in Switzerland on Sunday aged 86
Sports2 days ago
Perez, third overall and 15 points behind teammate Max Verstappen, came close to being out of a job in 2020 before Red Bull threw him a lifeline
Sports2 days ago
Runners-up Liverpool were represented by defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson as well as midfielder Fabinho in Team of the Season
Sports2 days ago
The Whites go up against the Socceroos at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on June 7 with the winner of the meeting advancing to an intercontinental playoff on June 13 against Peru
Sports2 days ago