Nadal into French Open final after Zverev quits semifinal with horror injury

The German had to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering a horrific right ankle injury

Germany's Alexander Zverev is assisted as he leaves the court in a wheelchair after being injured during the semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal on Friday. — AFP
Germany's Alexander Zverev is assisted as he leaves the court in a wheelchair after being injured during the semifinal against Spain's Rafael Nadal on Friday. — AFP

By AFP

Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 8:26 PM

Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semifinal after suffering a horror right ankle injury.

Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play.

After screaming in anguish, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old returned to the court on crutches and conceded the match.


