Nadal defies injury to reach eighth Wimbledon semifinal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Taylor Fritz of the US in the men's singles quarterfinal. — AP

By AFP Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 10:36 PM

Rafael Nadal defied injury to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semifinals for an eighth time on Wednesday, keeping alive his dream of a calendar Grand Slam.

The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final.