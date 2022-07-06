Nadal defies injury to reach eighth Wimbledon semifinal

The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play
Sports1 day ago
Rafael Nadal defied injury to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semifinals for an eighth time on Wednesday, keeping alive his dream of a calendar Grand Slam.
The second seed lost the first set and had to take a medical time-out in the second but raised his game to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting four hours and 21 minutes.
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday's final.
The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play
Sports1 day ago
The 55-year-old Frenchman quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier on Tuesday
Sports1 day ago
The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark
Sports1 day ago
No England side had made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when Stokes' brilliant century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago
Sports1 day ago
India fought back for a 1-1 draw with England
Sports2 days ago
It was a sweet victory for Groenewegen who was suspended for nine months for causing the crash that severely injured Fabio Jakobsen
Sports2 days ago
The 11-year-old Lamia Tariq Malallah won the gold medal at the Besiktas JK Cup in Istanbul
Sports3 days ago
Mercurial Australian Kyrgios prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a third-round match during which both players were warned by the umpire
Sports3 days ago