My goal is to show people that UAE has talented boxers, says Fahad Al Bloushi

Al Bloushi represented the UAE at the 2018 Asian Games

Fahad Al Bloushi will fight in the Probellum Evolution at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this month. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 1:03 AM

As he prepares to return to the ring next month in the Probellum Evolution event, Fahad Al Bloushi, one of the UAE’s biggest boxing prospects, says the growth of the sport in the country over recent years has been particularly pleasing.

Probellum, the fastest-growing brand in the sport, returns to Dubai for a two-night boxing showcase at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 18 and 19.

On the opening night, history will be made as IBO lightweight world champion Estelle Mossely faces Yanina del Carmen Lescano in the Middle East’s inaugural female world title bout, before Sunny Edwards defends his IBF flyweight championship against Muhammad Waseem 24 hours later.

Al Bloushi, who represented the UAE at the 2018 Asian Games, joins a star-studded line-up which also features American star Regis Prograis and Uzbekistan’s undefeated heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

“My training camp has been going very well,” says Al Bloushi. “I had a fight a few weeks ago and now, after a short rest, I’m back on track, in the gym and ready to go again. I was so excited when they told me I was fighting at the Probellum event and now it’s full steam ahead. It’s great to be a part of it.”

His last fight in 2021 came at Probellum’s inaugural event, which took place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in December, a night which holds special memories for Al Bloushi.

“It was actually a dream come true because I used to live right by the Coca-Cola Arena and I would always look at it and think to myself that one day I would love to fight there,” he says.

The first Probellum event in Dubai, hosted by legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer, was a huge success, and the blossoming promotional company is playing a pivotal role in the evolution of the sport in the UAE through hosting top events and attracting big-name fighters.

While there is certainly still work to be done with regards to growing the sport, UAE boxing is currently in a good place.

For local talents, such as Al Bloushi, the strides which have been made in recent years have undoubtedly helped them on the path to success.

“I love how boxing is developing here,” he says.

“I remember how it was five years ago and the improvement has been huge. Back then, there were hardly any shows taking place here. Now, we have big-name fighters from the UK, USA and all around the world coming to perform. There has been a big shift and it’s certainly moving in the right direction when it comes to the growth of boxing in the UAE and Middle East.

“Dubai is where it’s at in terms of the region. It’s time-friendly for people in places such as the UK, USA and Asia. It’s a wonderful city, who wouldn’t want to come here? We just need to ensure more people understand the sport. Once they do, boxing will grow even more.”

Al Bloushi is also keen to prove that the UAE has a great future in professional boxing.

“My goal is to show people that the UAE has talented boxers and prove that we can make it at international and elite level,” he said.

“Long term, it’s about continuing to make that happen. Obviously, I want to win a world title, but it’s also about showing the world that if one kid from the UAE can do it, or one kid from the Middle East can do it, anybody can do it.”