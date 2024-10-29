‘My focus is winning on LIV Golf and competing in the Majors’, says Adrian Meronk as he embraces life in Dubai

Adrian Meronk back in the UAE - interviewed by Khaleej Times at The Els Club, Dubai. - Photo NT

Hello everyone! I've been back in Dubai for over a week, and I still can't shake off the thrill of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas last month. After that whirlwind event, I took some much-needed time off to recharge in the serene landscapes of Poland, surrounded by lush forests and tranquil lakes. It was the perfect escape.

One of the highlights of my trip was Martin Kaymer’s wedding to Irene in Germany. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and the warm embrace of familiar faces. The entire LIV Golf Cleeks GC team turned up, and it felt more like a family reunion than just a wedding. Celebrating our captain’s special day amidst friends made the night unforgettable as we danced under the stars whilst sharing stories long into the evening.

Before heading back to the vibrant life of Dubai, I also had the privilege of hosting a 5 Stars Junior Golf Tour event in Poland, where I proudly serve as an ambassador. Watching young talent shine on the course reminded me of why I fell in love with this sport in the first place. It was inspiring to see their passion and dedication, and I felt a deep sense of responsibility to nurture that fire.

Next year I am the tournament host for the 2025 World Championship 5 Stars Junior Cup by Adrian Meronk – which I am really looking forward to supporting, however I can.

This Junior Tour has been happening for a couple of years and I have been on board for most of this time - it is exciting to see junior golf in Poland growing – I have a passion for this.

When I was a junior, there were less than 50 juniors playing in events. Now, there are well over 100 kids playing and so much more excitement around all the junior golf activities. Poland is also back on the Challenge Tour calendar—these are exciting times for golf in Poland.

I attended the final round of the Challenge Tour at Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, over the summer. The tournament can invite local players to compete as well as exchange spots with other Challenge Tour events and other Federations, as is the case with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) here in the UAE with their DP World Tour—Challenge Tour partnership.

I am proud to be a Dubai Golden Awardee – I recognize Dubai now as my genuine home.

I have a new coach Jerome Theunis, who is based in Abu Dhabi. Jerome also coaches Thomas Detry, Nico Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Julien Guerrier, a recent winner on the DP World Tour who, I understand, is also becoming a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, and so many other top players.

I felt it was the right time for a change – I have been with my old coach Matthew Tipper for over 15 years, we have grown up together and achieved some great stuff in the world of golf - he now lives in the US – so it seems to be written in the stars to move on.

We started with Jerome last week at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali for our first face-to-face session. We have done some remote video work over the last few weeks when I was in Poland.

I am confident that together we can take my game to the next level, which at 31 years is still young for a golfer, with hopefully my best golf still ahead of me - is what I am now focusing on.

Jebel Ali is perfect for a practice and training venue with Jerome – it is nice and peaceful and quiet and floodlit – just what I needed. The golf team there, headed by Elliott Rowe are excellent hosts and very friendly. I like it there.

Liking for Yas Links

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is next week at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. I like the golf course designed by Kyle Phillips – I finished in 10th place with rounds of 70, and 67. 68 and 71 to finish 12 under par on 276 at the last event back in January 2023.

The Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates also suits my game and my eye – I feel very comfortable there – it feels like home. I had a good finish two years ago in 2022 – tied seventh with rounds of 70, 71, 65 and 71 to finish 11 under par and to finish eighth in the 2022 Race to Dubai.

The season-ending tournament is such a fun event to play – I will stay at home and sleep in my own bed – that will be a first – as all players will tell you – that can give you a mental advantage over the field. Golf is all about small margins.

I am able to play on the DP World Tour – as I have appealed my case and my fines with the DP World Tour. Fingers crossed that this current apparent dispute between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour can be resolved as soon as possible.

As I look ahead, I’m motivated to climb back up the rankings. The experience from the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic still lingers in my mind—losing to Rory was tough, but it pushed me to reflect on my game and identify areas for improvement.

My current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is 96th – having been 39th at the end of January 2024. It is important for me to see this number going a lot higher – but in my case it is not easy.