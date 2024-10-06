Rayan Ahmed sets his sights high as he targets AAC victory for the UAE in the 2025 Dubai showdown

UAE's Rayan Ahmed in action during the final round of the 2024 AAC in Japan. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 2:48 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:20 PM

UAE’s rising golf star, Rayan Ahmed, says his experience competing in the electrifying 15th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Japan's prestigious Taiheiyo Club has supercharged his ambitions for the upcoming year.

The tournament saw intense competition, with China’s Wenyi Ding delivering a masterclass, carding four rounds of 67 to claim victory with a stunning 12-under-par 268.

Ahmed's performance on this elite stage has only ignited his drive for future success.

Having finished second last year, the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) No 5 Ding took the title by just one shot from compatriot Ziqin Zhou (Chi). The home country had three finishers in the top six.

The leading Middle East player was Khalid Attieh (KSA) who will now turn professional with starts on the Asian Tour as well as a conditional card on the Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Seventeen-year-old Rayan shot rounds of 74, 72, 73, 73 for a four-round total of 292.

Ahmed reflected on the week: “It has been a great experience competing in such a significant tournament.

“The whole set-up, functions, player facilities, on-course scoreboards, caddies and everything else - the media attention, both TV, on course live as well as dealing with the local and UAE media.

“I am excited with so many of the things I have learnt this week – perhaps my putting let me down at times – I must now work on this area of my game,” he added. “This week had a lot of WAGR points with such a quality field – so I hope my Ranking improves.

“I am very proud to have represented the UAE this week. Thank you to the EGF, especially General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF and the team.’

“I fly back tonight and then I am off to school on Tuesday. I have a lot of schoolwork to catch up on,” added Rayan.

“This week has given me even more motivation to play next year when the UAE and Emirates Golf Club hosts the 16th edition of the AAC. My aim is now so much bigger – to win it for the UAE next year in Dubai – nothing less, I am all in.

"My next event is the AJGA Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates next week and then the UAE Cup," said Rayan. “This week has helped my confidence - I had my best ever career score there, a 63 in a JAGA event.”

Representatives from the following Middle East countries competed this week: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The AAC is the leading amateur golf tournament in the Asia region and was first played in 2009, and is supported by The R&A, The Masters and the APGC. For further information Visit: www.aacgolf.com

Results

(7,217 Yards, Par 70) W. Ding (China) 67. 67. 67. 67. 268. Z. Khou (China) 69. 67. 65. 68. 269. R. Nakano (Jap) 66. 67. 70. 67. 270. Leading Middle East Regional Players K. Attieh (KSA) 70. 74. 73. 73. 290. R. Ahmed (UAE) 74. 72. 73. 73. 292. S. Alkaabi (Qatar) 73. 71. 74. 75. 293. M. Shana’ah (Jor) 76. 71. 81. 73. 301.

A. Alsakha (KSA) 71. 74. 81. 79. 305.