Murray wins five-set epic on return to Australian Open

Andy Murray battled to his first win at the Australian Open since 2017 with an epic five-set victory over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.
The three-time Grand Slam champion, playing with a metal hip following career-saving surgery in 2019, wrestled with the Georgian for almost four hours before claiming his place in the second round.
Scotland's Murray, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, showed his trademark fighting spirit to edge home in the gripping final set and clinch a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 victory in 3hr 52 min on John Cain Arena.
It comes after his tearful exit from the 2019 Melbourne event with the hip injury which raised the possibility of his imminent retirement from tennis, before he went ahead with surgery just weeks later.
"Amazing, been a tough three or four years. Put in a lot work to get back here," a relieved Murray, 34, said on court.
"I've played on this court many times and the atmosphere is incredible.
"It's amazing to be back and winning a five-set battle like that, I couldn’t ask for any more."
It continued a keen rivalry between the pair with Murray rallying from a set down to defeat the big-hitting Georgian last week in Sydney and also prevailing over four sets in the first round at Wimbledon last year.
Here are the key reasons the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke gave in a written document released by the Federal Court hearing on Djokovic’s appeal
Sports2 days ago
Liverpool, in third place 14 points behind, having played two games fewer, look to be the only team realistically capable of stopping City
Sports2 days ago
While he stressed that he respected the Serb as a person and player, Rafael Nadal made it clear no one was bigger than the sport
Sports2 days ago
The 33-year-old, who stepped down as Twenty20 skipper after a debacle at the World Cup and then lost the one-day job, took over the India leadership across formats from MS Dhoni in 2017
Sports2 days ago
The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day
Sports2 days ago
Virat Kohli and two teammates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon
Sports3 days ago
The final stage was marred by tragedy as 20-year-old French mechanic Quentin Lavallee was killed in a car accident
Sports3 days ago