Murray dumped out of Australian Open by Japanese qualifier

Lionel Messi appears to be in the frame for a return to action on Sunday when they host Reims after the Argentine caught Covid over the New Year holiday period
Sports19 hours ago
Former world number one Andy Murray was stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.
The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
He will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson.
"Amazing level from me. I was getting pretty nervous in the third set, I was cramping a little bit, but I tried not to make too big a deal out of this match against Andy Murray," Daniel said.
Sports19 hours ago
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished second four times, and third four times at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Sports19 hours ago
The Gunners, who will host Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal on Thursday, asked for last weekend's game to be rescheduled
Sports20 hours ago
Rafa Cabrera Bello will lead the star-studded field, which also includes Masters champion Danny Willett, Open winners Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry
Sports20 hours ago
Barca are desperate to avoid Dembele leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer
Sports21 hours ago
The draw against Brighton left Chelsea a huge 12 points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, having played one game more
Sports21 hours ago
The German world No.3, who is still looking to win his first Grand Slam, overpowered 89th-ranked John Millman with his back-court big hitting and searing serves
Sports22 hours ago
The 21-year-old is part of the successful Korda sporting family — dad Petr won the 1998 Australian Open and both of his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are top professional golfers
Sports22 hours ago