Murray dumped out of Australian Open by Japanese qualifier

Japan's Taro Daniel (left) shakes hands with Britain's Andy Murray after their men's singles match on Thursday. — AFP
Melbourne - The former world No.1 goes down to Taro Daniel in straight sets

By AFP

Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 2:03 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 2:07 PM

Former world number one Andy Murray was stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson.

"Amazing level from me. I was getting pretty nervous in the third set, I was cramping a little bit, but I tried not to make too big a deal out of this match against Andy Murray," Daniel said.


