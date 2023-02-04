Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open all set to begin

Bianca Andreescu of Canada. — AP file

By Team KT Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:50 PM

The stage is set for the inaugural WTA Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open which gets going at the Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre from Sunday.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, the WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players, that includes Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina. Other stars include Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko, Bianca Andreescu, Elisa Mertens and Paula Badosa.

The tournament begins on Sunday with the qualifying rounds and the final will be played on February 12. Monday too will witness the completion of the qualifying rounds after which the main draw takes place.

It is the second WTA event in the UAE and the third in the region. Dubai plays host to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which is a WTA 1000 event. The other event in the region is the Qatar Open, which is a WTA 500 event. The three events forms part of the 'Gulf Swing' with Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai.

“We are delighted that the Hologic WTA Tour will be coming to Abu Dhabi as the MENA region has played an integral role in the WTA’s legacy of giving women across the globe the opportunity to compete at the highest level since 2001,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO.

“We are excited to work with the tournament organizers in showcasing our product in front of the passionate fans in the region and are extremely grateful for the commitment to building our presence in the region with the staging of this world-class event.”