Mitchell faces Junio in headline championship bout in Dubai

The evening’s co-main event will see two undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line as Kazakhstan’s Otegen Dias (3-0) takes on Morocco’s Tyjani Beztati (4-0)

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 12:17 PM
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Bullwaves Promotion (BWP) hosts its inaugural MMA fight night in Dubai on November 27 with a spectacular show headlined by Ireland’s John Mitchell and Brazil’s Rander Junio, who face off in the main event at The Meydan Hotel.

While Mitchell (11-3) heads into the contest full of confidence following an impressive first-round TKO victory over Kallew dos Santos in his last outing, Junio (14-5) will be determined to get back to winning ways after suffering defeat at the hands of Radley da Silva in his most recent fight.

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The evening’s co-main event will see two undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line as Kazakhstan’s Otegen Dias (3-0) takes on Morocco’s Tyjani Beztati (4-0) in what promises to be another compelling lightweight showdown.


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