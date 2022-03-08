Mishriff will live to fight another day

Multiple champion British handler John Gosden reveals stable star will skip $6m Dubai Sheema in favour of a big-race UK campaign

A star in the making: Mishriff during trackwork at the Meydan Racecourse, ahead of the Dubai Sheema Classic last year. — Dubai Racing Club

Trainer John Gosden has revealed that his stable star Mishriff will not defend his title at this month’s $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) and instead be saved for a big-race campaign in the UK, starting with the G1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes on July 4 at Sandown Racecourse.

Mishriff displayed his renowned battling qualities to defeat Japanese raider Chrono Genesis by a neck in the 2,400m Turf contest 12 months ago and more recently finished last of 14 in the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh on February 26.

Expectations were high that the five-year-old son of Ballylinch Stud’s Classic winning sire Make Believe, would travel from Saudi Arabia to Dubai to attempt to become the first dual winner of the Sheema Classic, one of the world’s richest turf races, on March 26.

However, Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner, Prince Abdul Rahman Al Faisal, son of Salman bin Abdulaziz, the King of Saudi Arabia, told the Khaleej Times that Mishriff would sadly miss the big Dubai World Cup meeting.

“He definitely wasn’t himself in the Saudi Cup, but he’s back home (in the UK) and he’s sound,” said Voute, at Meydan Racecourse, shortly after receiving two HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horse Racing Excellence Awards on behalf of Prince Faisal.

“I met John (Gosden) earlier this week and he said that Mishriff was bouncing again and was back on the gallops. We can’t quite put a finger on what went wrong in the Saudi Cup but it could be a combination of things.

“For one, the track was a bit deeper this year and he also had to deal with the kickback, which he’s not used to. He’s a horse who likes to organise himself but, the way the race panned out, he fought a bit and David (Egan) had his hands full,” explained Voute. “We were disappointed with what happened but nobody’s done anything wrong, We’ll put a line through it and we’ll try and win the Eclipse with him.”

However, most international bookmakers have retained Mishriff in the odds markets where he is a 9/2 fourth favourite behind 2021 Japanese Derby (G1) winner Shahryar (11/4), recent Neon Turf Cup (G3) scorer Authority (7/2), also from Japan, and Godolphin’s Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) sensation Yibir (4/1).

Interestingly, last year, Mishriff was not a certainty for the Dubai Sheema Classic with connections leaving the decision to run rather late. Mishriff’s absence in the Dubai Sheema Classic will be felt by most. He is nothing short of being a star, having contested some of the biggest races in the UK, where he won the G1 Juddmonte International Stakes at York in August following good efforts in the Eclipse and the prestigious King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, where he finished a length and a quarter behind Godolphin star Adayar.