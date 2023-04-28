Miller powers Wilmington Blue Rocks to Dubai Little League title

Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields

Members of the victorious team. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM

Cohen Miller was in imperious form as he pitched DLL Wilmington Blue Rocks to victory over DLL Lansing Lugnuts during the Championship weekend of the Zenfinex Dubai Little League.

Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields next to Al Quoz Pond Park, Dubai, as he threw a no-hitter to help Blue Rocks to the Senior Division title.

The righty lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking one batter.

Meanwhile, Cheeho Moon, who was on the mound for DLL Lansing Lugnuts, went four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on five hits and striking out six.

Will Brawn threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

DLL Wilmington Blue Rocks had eight hits in the game. Noah Nahwai and Clara Rice each had multiple hits for DLL Wilmington Blue Rocks. Rice and Nahwai each managed three hits to lead the Blue Rocks.

Corpus Christi Hooks emerged as Champions in the intermediate and Minor Divisions.

The DLL also includes a thriving Girls Softball League as well as Adult Baseball and Softball League with a partnership between the Emirates Softball League and the Dubai Little League.

Players participating range from four to 18 years of age, both boys and girls.

There is also an inspiring People of Determination Division within the club’s activities

Over 400 families attended the weekend festivities which were highlighted by the Annual Closing Ceremony hosted by League President, Roger Duthie.

The Zenfinex Dubai Little League has been active since 2004 and the League has grown steadily until the Covid years when Duthie said the League suffered a financial setback but is slowly recovering. They hope to be back at Pre-Covid levels financially and family participation-wise by next season.

The 2022–2023 Dubai Little League Champions:

Seniors: Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Intermediate: Corpus Christi Hooks.

Minor: Corpus Christi Hooks.

Pee Wee: Louisville Bats

Senior SB: The Eclipse.

Junior SB: The Adrenaline.