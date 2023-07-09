Miami's winless streak hits club-record 10 matches as Messi's joining approaches

West Indies legend confirms attendance for this month's much-anticipated cricket league
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha's equalizer to help D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday night after a scoreless first half.
Inter Miami has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory.
Lionel Messi's new club announced on Friday it will hold a presentation event, called 'The Unveil', on July 16 at its home stadium.
"The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more," the club said in a press release, which did not mention Messi by name.
Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, is expected to be joined at Miami by his former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets and the pair could be presented together.
The club recently appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino to take charge of the team.
Inter Miami is at the bottom in MLS' Eastern Conference and ranked 28th of 29 clubs in the league.
Inter Miami travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday. DC United travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.
Meanwhile, DC United improves to 4-1-2 all-time versus Inter Miami, including a 2-1 road win earlier this season.
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night.
Galván's PK score was his first goal this season and it came in the 62nd minute for the Rapids (3-10-8), who tied but didn't break the league record with a nine-match winless run at home to begin the season. Cincinnati went nine straight home matches without a win to begin the 2021 season.
Dallas (8-9-5) has lost six straight times at Colorado after playing to a draw there in the first meeting. The Vancouver Whitecaps were the most recent team that the Rapids beat six straight times at home from 2013-16.
Dallas took an early 1-0 lead when defender Sam Junqua took a pass from Alan Velasco in the 18th minute and scored his second goal of the campaign.
The Rapids pulled even in the 31st minute when defender Andreas Maxsø used an assist from Connor Ronan to score his first career goal.
William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids. Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.
Dallas entered play having been shut out in three of its last four matches, something it hadn't done since April of 2016.
Colorado had been shut out in its last three home contests.
The Rapids will host the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Dallas travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
