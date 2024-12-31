Meteora Magicians: A social golf team making magic in the Ultimate Golf Challenge

Praveen Sharma (left), Vikas Sachar (center), and Saravjeet Talwar pictured at the Player Draft for Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2. - Photo UGC

The Meteora Magicians are gearing up for their much-awaited return to the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC), a unique and exciting team event that unites passionate social golfers from diverse backgrounds.

Founded by Praveen Sharma and Vikas Sachar, with Saravjeet Talwar as their mentor and partner, the team is eager to demonstrate their passion for golf and unwavering team spirit while hoping to inspire a new generation of community golfers.

A keen sportsman during his youth, Praveen reflects on the experience of the team’s first year and the improvements made for the 2024 season. He is full of praise for the UGC, which he believes is a fantastic platform for golfers in the region to come together, and build relationships and dreams.

“The event is very well-managed by its organizers — Brandon de Souza, the tournament director, Joseph Andrade, and Kunal Seth,” says Praveen. “They do a brilliant job, and the whole experience is enjoyable for players of all levels.”

Team formation

When asked about the formation of the team, Vikas emphasized the importance of a well thought out selection process:

“Last year, we were still finding our feet,” he said. “This year, we were determined to assemble a team with the right mix of players, looking at their ability and current form. We did our research, and I believe that the result is that we have assembled a much stronger squad this season.”

Praveen and Vikas carefully selected players from low, mid, and high handicap categories to meet the requirements of the tournament rules, ensuring a balanced and competitive squad.

“We spoke to friends and fellow golfers to find consistent players, and we were lucky to get the ones we had identified,” Praveen said.

Building relationships

While competing is certainly important, for Praveen, the UGC represents much more than just a tournament. “It’s an amazing platform to meet new people, network, and build lasting relationships,” he says.

“Golf, at its heart, is about camaraderie. The UGC ensures that you get to know people outside your regular circle, creating opportunities for team building and friendships through a shared goal,” added Saravjeet.

Looking at the broader picture, Vikas feels the UGC has quickly become a cornerstone of social golf in the UAE.

“It’s not just about playing golf — it’s about having fun and enjoying time together on the course. It’s a one-of-a-kind event, and the team behind it always does a fantastic job of organizing it,” he says. “We are excited to be part of this great initiative and are proud to represent the UAE golfing community.”

Personal golfing

Praveen’s love for sports began in his childhood and has remained with him throughout his life.

“I’ve always been an avid sportsman, having played everything from cricket to badminton,” he says. “But it was golf that ultimately captured my heart.

“Golf is one of the last sports you end up doing as you get older because it has no age limitations. You can play alongside people younger or even older than you, which makes it very unique.”

A memorable moment in his golfing journey occurred when he joined a golf group at the Emirates Golf Club called Dhamaal — a Hindi word meaning ‘fun’.

“It started with a few people, and now we are a group of 50. It’s like family now, and it’s amazing,” Praveen said, reflecting on the friendships and community built through Dhamaal.