  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 26, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026, says source

The contract extension would ensure that 38-year-old remains in competitive action until and after the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 1:38 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Carrefour exits 4 countries in 10 months as HyperMax expands: What you should know

Carrefour exits 4 countries in 10 months as HyperMax expands: What you should know

Dubai: Doctors urge families to take flu shot, warn of possible complications of disease

Dubai: Doctors urge families to take flu shot, warn of possible complications of disease

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have agreed to extend the Argentine superstar's contract to remain in Major League Soccer (MLS) beyond next year's World Cup, according to a source close to the matter. 

The contract extension would ensure that 38-year-old remains in competitive action until and after the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Emirates Islamic, GJ Properties partner on Dubai project

thumb-image

UAE: 'Risk greater' every year Net Zero is delayed, industry experts say

thumb-image

Sharjah Police get special training to help people of determination, says official

thumb-image

A greener UAE: Meet changemakers shaping the future

thumb-image

People taking Wegovy experience reduced food noise, boosted mental well-being

 

An official announcement is expected within the next two weeks, said the source contacted by AFP late Wednesday.

Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after an unhappy stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but the rump of his stellar career was spent at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2021 after coming through the youth system at the Spanish giants.

At Barcelona he won the La Liga title 10 times and lifted the European Champions League trophy on four occasions.

In 2022, he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar and has expressed a desire to try to retain the trophy next year.

Messi was named the MLS Most Valuable Player in the 2024 season even though his team were eliminated in the playoffs.

In 2025 he became the fastest player to reach 40 goals in MLS history. 