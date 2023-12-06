Time honour Messi with Athlete of the Year award for turning the US into a soccer country

The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the U.S. with his move to Inter Miami.
Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.
The 36-year-old had no shortage of offers when he left Paris St Germain earlier this year, choosing to sign for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami despite being linked with his former team Barcelona and a big-money move to Saudi side Al-Hilal.
"The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyse them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami," Messi told Time.
Messi made an instant impact at Miami, scoring 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances as he spurred them to victory in the tournament which features MLS teams as well as sides from Mexico.
The Argentine's arrival in the U.S. also made waves off the pitch, causing a massive spike in searches for match dates and tickets to see him in action, with fans also buying up his official pink Inter Miami shirt.
The price of tickets to Inter Miami games skyrocketed, while Apple TV, which has a 10-year partnership with the MLS, saw a significant increase in subscriptions, according to research firm Antenna.
"Messi managed to do what once seemed impossible: turning the U.S. into a soccer country," Time wrote.
Simone Biles, LeBron James and the United States women's soccer team have won the award in recent years, with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees winning in 2022.
Time's Athlete of the Year award was first award given out in 2019. Messi becomes the first non-American to win the prize.
Past winners
2019 - United States Women's National Team (soccer)
2020 - LeBron James
2021 - Simone Biles
2022 - Aaron Judge
2023 - Lionel Messi
