Man City's Mendy charged with seven counts of rape, granted bail: Court

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy.

By AFP Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 6:37 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 6:46 PM

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was on Friday freed on bail by a court in northwest England.

Judge Patrick Thompson granted bail to the 27-year-old defender at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to "stringent" conditions.