Meet Randa from Palestine, the youngest participant at the Chess Olympiad

The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition

Randa Seder (centre) from Palestine watches her teammate in action. — FIDE

By James Jose Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 8:55 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 8:58 PM

The ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, features thousands of participants, including Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters and Women International Masters.

But the cynosure of all eyes in the seaside resort of Mahabalipuram is on Randa Seder. The eight-year-old from Palestine is the youngest player at the tournament.

Randa booked her berth in the Palestine team after finishing second in their National Championship.

Randa Seder (second from right) with her teammates. — All India Chess Federation Twitter

Randa, who learnt chess from her father when she was five, is part of the team which consists of Taqwa Hamouri, Sara Alhmouri and Eman Sawan. The team are making their debut in the competition.