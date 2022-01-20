Medvedev defuses Kyrgios fireworks to advance in Melbourne

Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider
Sports18 hours ago
Composed Daniil Medvedev took all that mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and the home crowd could throw at him to march into the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday.
The Russian world No.2 and title favourite served out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over the 115th-ranked Kyrgios in 2hr 58min.
It was a madhouse inside Rod Laver Arena with unpredictable Kyrgios dealing out all his assortment of unplayable serves and tweeners before a partisan home crowd, while embroiled in a running battle with the chair umpire.
But calculating Medvedev dealt with it all to ease through and will now face Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round.
Medvedev was not happy with some of the antics of the vociferous crowd.
"I came to win this match and I am happy that I was able to do," he said on court.
"It's not your choice when you get booed between first and second serves, it's not easy, I just had to stay calm."
Five other India players are also isolating as a precaution pending the results of PCR testing by the official event testing provider
Sports18 hours ago
Judges at the Court of Cassation in Rome confirmed the sentence for the offence which dates back to January 2013, when the 37-year-old was playing for AC Milan
Sports19 hours ago
Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen made centuries in a South African total of 296 for four
Sports19 hours ago
Lionel Messi appears to be in the frame for a return to action on Sunday when they host Reims after the Argentine caught Covid over the New Year holiday period
Sports20 hours ago
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished second four times, and third four times at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Sports21 hours ago
The Gunners, who will host Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal on Thursday, asked for last weekend's game to be rescheduled
Sports21 hours ago
Rafa Cabrera Bello will lead the star-studded field, which also includes Masters champion Danny Willett, Open winners Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry
Sports22 hours ago
Barca are desperate to avoid Dembele leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer
Sports22 hours ago