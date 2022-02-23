Medvedev begins quest for world No.1 ranking

Gholam Rahiminia and Mohammed Alshehhi are competing in the men’s compound open
Sports1 day ago
Daniil Medvedev battled past Benoit Paire 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano tournament in Acapulco on Tuesday to get his quest for the world number one ranking off to a winning start.
The contest looked like it would be a one-sided affair when Paire dumped a lifeless forehand into the net to hand Medvedev the first set in 51 minutes.
But Paire flexed his muscle in the second, attacking the Russian’s serve to race out to a 4-2 lead.
Medvedev kept his focus and outworked the Frenchman in a back-and-forth deuce game to level at 4-4 and sealed the win when Paire’s backhand sailed into the net on a warm night in the coastal resort town.
Top-seeded Medvedev is looking to ascend to the world number one ranking for his first time by taking the position over from Novak Djokovic, who is competing at the Dubai Championships.
Djokovic will be forced to relinquish the crown even if he wins Dubai for a sixth time, provided the Russian wins the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, where he is making his tournament debut.
Gholam Rahiminia and Mohammed Alshehhi are competing in the men’s compound open
Sports1 day ago
Pascal Ackermann, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, was just behind in third
Sports1 day ago
The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the formation of an elite judging committee comprised of experts in the field of horse racing
Sports1 day ago
The world No.9, who defeated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Rotterdam this month, to secure his maiden ATP Tour triumph, was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia
Sports2 days ago
Yadav, who smashed 65, and Venkatesh, who made an unbeaten 35, put on 91 runs for the fifth wicket to guide India to 184 for five
Sports2 days ago
Sam Bennett, Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen surrendered after the Alpecin-Fenix rider launched his sprint from far out
Sports2 days ago
The tennis legend also spoke in glowing terms about Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports2 days ago
The world No.1 said he will play this tournament and then see how it goes further down the line
Sports3 days ago