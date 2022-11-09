McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

The event at Emirates Golf Club takes place from January 26 to 29

Rory McIlroy. — AP

By Team KT Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 12:27 AM

Organisers of the Dubai Desert Classic on Wednesday announced world No.1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will play in next year’s tournament.

McIlroy, a four-time Major champion is the first player to be confirmed and will be among the top stars swinging into action when the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club takes place from January 26 to 29.

Having won the Dubai Desert Classic twice; in 2009 and 2015, McIlroy will be bidding to clinch his third title.

The 33-year-old said: “I always look forward to playing the Dubai Desert Classic, having won the tournament twice in my career, and Majlis is a golf course that I love to play.

“Lifting the Dallah trophy for a third time is something I would like to achieve.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Dubai Desert Classic, said: “Since the first ball teed off more than three decades ago in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has gone from strength to strength, attracting a wide array of top golfers from around the world so to have Rory McIlroy confirm his participation exemplifies how highly regarded the tournament is.

“He is one of the greatest names not just in golf but also in sport in general and we are delighted that he will be returning to Emirates Golf Club again. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the world number one in action on the Majlis course, a place he knows very well, in what will be another important year for him.

“With more household names and up-and-coming players set to join over the coming weeks, fans can be assured of a stellar playing field for January 2023.”

Combining world-class golf with an array of family-friendly entertainment, spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for every fan, and every age, to enjoy.

Among the new additions to next year’s entertainment is a dedicated Kids’ Day on the Friday and a Picnic Package on the Saturday, with more details to be released soon.

People can now register to claim their free general admission tickets by visiting www.dubaidesertclassic.com. Early bird hospitality tickets for the Dallah Lounge terraces can also be purchased for all four days of the tournament until December 4.