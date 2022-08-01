McCoy rips through India in delayed second T20I

The left-arm pacer snares six wickets

West Indies' Obed McCoy (left) celebrates after dismissing India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second T20 match at St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday. — AP

Mon 1 Aug 2022

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy snared six wickets as the West Indies shot out India for 138 in the second T20 International on Monday.

Earliet, Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the match by two hours because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage" arriving from Trinidad. There was an additional one-hour delay thereafter.

"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," it said on Monday.

Monday's match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (6.30 pm UAE Time).

India beat the West Indies by 68 runs on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad, in the first of five T20s.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad," the organization said.

The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

Brief scores:

India: 138 all out in 19.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 31, Ravindra Jadeja 27, Rishabh Pant 24; Obed McCoy 6-17, Jason Holder 2-23) vs West Indies.

Toss: West Indies