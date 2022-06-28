Mayweather vs McGregor: Billion dollar fight on the cards

Australia bowled out the hosts for 160, a potentially tricky total on a bowling-friendly Colombo pitch which the tourists overhauled with 10.3 overs to spare
Sports3 days ago
Anything seems possible in the realm of Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather or Conor McGregor — even a potential $1 billion fight.
According to Mayweather’s principal news source, Fighthype.com, talks are underway between the two fighters to reprise their big-money 2017 showpiece which the American won. In not so flamboyant fashion.
It would appear that the five-weight world champion is hell-bent on adding to his millions and what better way to do it than with the help of a fighter who shares the same sentiments.
Although Mayweather is set to honour his contract with Rizin Fighting Federation, a Japanese MMA organisation, by which he will fight MMA star Mikuru Asakura this fall, he is looking far ahead to a year-end showdown with the foul-mouthed McGregor.
Just weeks after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Mayweather has been fanning social media flames talking up a unprecedented billion-dollar boxing match.
“Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are currently in talks for a potential rematch. If it happens, expect Mayweather to pocket another nine-figure payday,” said Fighthype.com.
Their first Pay Per View fight between Mayweather and McGregor in 2017 sold over four million and the two fighters are now looking to blow the roof off the PPV market with a rematch that has already caught fire across social media platforms.
Mayweather was last seen in action at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi where he dominated former sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition that was moderately entertaining.
However, the event was salvaged at the eleventh hour following the cancellation of a fight night scheduled for the world-famous Burj Al Arab helipad as part of the Global Titans Fight Series.
Should Mayweather vs McGregor 2 happen it is likely to gross the highest PPV event since their first battle.
