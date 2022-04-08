Mayweather, Silva set to star on Dubai's Burj Al Arab Helipad

The boxing legend and UFC star to feature in exhibition event titled 'The Global Titan Fight Series on May 14

Floyd Mayweather (right) and Anderson SIlva. — AFP

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:01 PM

Legends Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva are set to star in a never-before exhibition event that will take place on the spectacular Burj Al Arab Helipad.

The Hollywood-style spectacle, which is scheduled to be held on May 14 is part of 'The Global Titan Fight Series' that will also feature former world champion in two weight classes, Badou Jack.

The world’s most famous helipad, which is suspended 212 metres above sea level, is no stranger to high-level sporting action having previous hosted tennis greats Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in addition to golfing superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The illustrious Mayweather who retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record from professional boxing a multiple times starting in 2007, but returned to defeat UFC star Conor McGregor via a 10th round knock-out in a mega-fight in August 2016.

The controversial American fighter also took on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout last summer in which he reportedly earned $100 million.

Mayweather's date for the Burj is the 42-year-old "Dangerous" Don Moore, a former sparring partner, who boxed professionally from 1999 to 2016, amassing an 18-0-1 record.