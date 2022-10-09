UAE

Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship after Leclerc penalty

He retains his world title after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix

Photo: Reuters

By Agencies

Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM

Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM

Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Verstappen crossed the line first and was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given five-second penalty, dropping him to third, AFP reported.

According to Reuters, immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whether the title would go down to the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

"It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

