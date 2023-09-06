Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 set to return for Dubai showdown this weekend

Next round of the 11-month amateur domestic padel season is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10 at Padelae Club

The eight-leg UAEPA ranking tournaments is open to participants to join throughout the season. - Supplied Photo

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 9:50 PM

Padel enthusiasts in the UAE have the chance to elevate their performance in the world’s fastest-growing sport with the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) revealing upcoming dates of the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023.

Round five of the UAE’s first dedicated community padel series for amateurs is set to take place next weekend, September 8-10 at Padelae Club, the largest indoor padel tennis club in the UAE.

The eight-leg UAEPA ranking tournaments is open to participants to join throughout the season and offers an opportunity for players across all nationalities, age groups, genders, and abilities to test their skills.

Apart from the competitive clashes on the court, participants can also vie for an array of impressive prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competitive experience.

Three events, the UAEPA 10-MEN-PADELAE, UAEPA 100-OPEN-PADELAE and UAEPA E&E, will run this weekend simultaneously at Padelae as part of the 11-month Mashreq Padel Tour.

“We welcome experienced players and fans with open arms, making the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 a grand celebration of skills and friendship as the love for padel continues to grow in the UAE,” said Saeed M. Al Marri, Secretary General of UAE Padel Association.

“These tournaments showcase the spirit of unity and friendly competition that exudes padel in this region. We warmly invite everyone across the country to become a part of this fast-growing sport.

“We see the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 as more than just a competition; it’s a way to create a lively and inclusive padel community,” Al Marri added.

“Through the matches, we’re not only providing a platform to showcase and improve skills, but also creating connections and strengthening bonds.”

Across the globe, padel is growing steadily and the UAE is no different. In a little less than a decade, more than 350 public and private padel courts have been set up across the country, making it by far the fastest-growing sport in the Emirates.

The Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 stands as testament to the commitment of the UAEPA, the governing body for the sport in the UAE, to nurture a resilient and all-encompassing padel community, where individuals from diverse backgrounds can converge and share their love for the sport.

To find out more about the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 or to enter a tournament, visit: www.uaepa.ae