Mariam Kareem wins UAE’s first Asian Games gold in Nagoya

The 18-year-old UAE athlete shattered the Games record with a 54.31-second run, beating Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems and India’s Vithya Ramraj to take the gold medal

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 5:20 PM
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Mariam Kareem clinched the first Asian Games gold medal for the UAE with an emphatic win in the women's 400m hurdles final in Nagoya on Monday.

Kareem had qualified for the final with a dominant run in the heat on Sunday as she clocked a personal-best time of 55.14 seconds.

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In the final, the 18-year-old UAE athlete broke the Games record with a time of 54.31 to earn the top spot.

Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems clocked 54.58 to take the silver medal, and India's Vithya Ramraj won the bronze with a time of 54.75.

This was the second medal of the ongoing Asian Games for the UAE after Sulaiman Abdulrahman won a silver medal in the men's 400m final.

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