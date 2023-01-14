Man United beat Man City to go third in Premier League

Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford (right) celebrate after the match. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 6:39 PM

Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the Premier League table after inflicting a damaging blow to City's hopes of retaining the title.