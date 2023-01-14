Man United beat Man City to go third in Premier League

Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the Premier League table after inflicting a damaging blow to City's hopes of retaining the title.
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah
Al-Attiyah now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour one minute and four seconds
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move