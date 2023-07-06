Man City treble winner Ederson enjoys family vacation in Abu Dhabi following historic season

Squad hold the possible edge over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
After a historic treble winning season, Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson, visited Abu Dhabi with his family to enjoy some much-needed downtime.
Ederson visited a hat-trick of the Emirate’s iconic cultural landmarks and entertainment attractions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
He later made a special visit to the summer camp football sessions at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, led by Manchester City Football Schools UAE.
Edersontravelled to the UAE capital from Lisbon with Etihad Airways, Manchester City’s official airline partner – the latest route on the carrier’s European network alongside new destinations including Malaga and Mykonos.
During his satisfying summer stay at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel, the Brazilian star was pleased to see the UAE’s next generation keeping fit as he took in the summer sun in Abu Dhabi to end a historic year.
“It’s been amazing to see all the kids today at the Summer Kids Camp (at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental). They’re all happy and enjoying the game of football which is great,” he said. “My wife and I decided to come to Abu Dhabi because of everything that they have to enjoy, especially for my kids. We’ve seen the Louvre, Warner Bros World and Ferrari World so there’s something for everyone.”
“We flew over with Etihad and my kids are enjoying the hotel at Emirates Palace, they love the pool, the beach and the amazing food, and my wife is enjoying the spa. There are so many things to do here so it’s been great for everyone.”
The City goalkeeper was at the heart of the club’s victory in the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul last month. Ederson made a number of world-class saves to help deliver the club’s first Champions League title and cap off the treble-winning season, with the evening proving to be an emotional night for the City star.
He said: “Honestly, after the Champions League final, I was crying with happiness. It’s been so difficult for the players, we’ve been trying every year to win this competition and it’s been a long time. This year, I made a note in my phone that we will win the Champions League and I thought we would do it, but there’s no way to expect the Treble.
“We’re so happy it came this way, we’ve made history for the club and it’s incredible for this country too. People have asked how it feels to be a Treble Winner but to me, it’s something that I’ll remember more in 10, 20 years’ time.”
