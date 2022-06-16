Man City to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham

Maxwell smashed six fours and six sixes to score 80 not out off 51 balls
Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.
The 2022/23 fixtures, published on Thursday, give new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag an opening test at Old Trafford against Brighton, who hammered United 4-0 last month.
Nottingham Forest's first match in the top flight for 23 years will be at Newcastle.
Pep Guardiola's City will start their bid for a fifth title in six seasons at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.
Frank Lampard, whose Everton side narrowly escaped relegation, comes up against his former employers Chelsea on the previous evening.
For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5.
Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield in mid-October, after a midweek Champions League tie, with the return fixture scheduled for the start of April.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.
Their three away matches following Champions League group games are against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The traditional "Big Six" have been kept apart on the final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, the weekend of November 12/13.
Following the resumption of the campaign on December 26, Leeds host City and United welcome Forest.
City head to Brentford on the final day of the season, with Liverpool away at Southampton.
Maxwell smashed six fours and six sixes to score 80 not out off 51 balls
Harshal Patel, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-25, and Chahal shared seven wickets to bowl out South Africa for 131
Baaeed, Coroebus the class acts as British racing’s annual summer spectacle gets off to a spectacular start
Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned 136 runs off just 92 balls, hitting the second-fastest century in England's Test history
Star retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 — a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global — picked up the streaming rights
It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles
The Pakistan captain said that his prolific form will count for little if it does not bring success at the T20 World Cup in October in Australia and the 50-over showpiece in India next year
Star India meanwhile, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the television rights for the next five seasons
