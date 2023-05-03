Man City has the mental strength in home stretch, says Guardiola

His side has eight games over the next 25 days but the Spaniard said it was not the first time it has been battling on three fronts at this stage of the season

Manchester City's Phil Foden during a training session. — Manchester City Twitter

By Reuters Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:02 AM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:05 AM

Manchester City has the mental strength to endure its packed schedule in the final stretch of the season as it targets a possible treble of trophies, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

The reigning Premier League champion is chasing Arsenal with a game in hand, it has booked a place in the FA Cup final on June 3, and it is gearing up for a Champions League semifinal first leg away at Real Madrid next week.

In all, Guardiola's side has eight games over the next 25 days but the Spaniard said it was not the first time it has been battling on three fronts at this stage of the season.

"The players have one month and one week to fight... We have played the last six or seven years in this situation," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against West Ham United.

"We've done it a lot, this is not the first time. Everything is here, the mental strength, the best period we can live and we are not tired.

"We have positive thoughts, so we are not tired. Now, it's another opportunity. We have to recover and go for it."

City went top of the league for the first time in two months with its 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday as Erling Haaland scored his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal in a quite extraordinary debut season in England.

When asked if Haaland could break Dixie Dean's long-standing record of 63 goals in a season in England, Guardiola suggested he would not put it past the 22-year-old Norwegian, who has so far scored 50 in all competitions.

"All (records) will be broken one day. I'm pretty sure he'll score more in the Premier League before the end of the season," Guardiola added.

"I don't know what is going to happen. It is a surprise for us, but maybe not for him to do what he's done in this difficult league. The way he behaves is for the success of the team."

Guardiola said midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for the game after he missed the weekend trip to Fulham but Dutch defender Nathan Ake has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

FIXTURES

(UAE Time)

TODAY

Liverpool vs Fulham, 11 pm

Man City vs West Ham, 11 pm

Brighton vs Man United, 11 pm