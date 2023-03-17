Man City faces Bayern as Real meets Chelsea in Champions League quarters

The Portuguese footballer also failed to score for the third consecutive game, and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium
Holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City were drawn against Bayern Munich on Friday.
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica.
The Portuguese footballer also failed to score for the third consecutive game, and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium
Legendary Olympic record setter completely revamped his discipline with a technique that was said to be crazy when he first used it in the 1968 games but has since become the standard for the sport
The Slovenian, a double Tour de France winner, finished alone to clinch a third individual stage on the race
The opener's 36-ball ton came a day after Rilee Rossouw lowered his own record with a 41-ball century
With old ally Richard Mullen back in the saddle after a gap of three years, the 10-year-old son of Exceed And Excel rolled back the years to upstage some of the best milers in the country in the Jebel Ali Classic
Pep Guardiola's side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park
The two-time Tour de France winner is now 12 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu and last year's Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, 58 seconds behind in the overall standings
Amal became the first Saudi woman to gain a jockey’s licence from the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) in October of last year