Man City faces Bayern as Real meets Chelsea in Champions League quarters

Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica

The Champions League trophy is displayed before the draw for the quarterfinal in Nyon on Friday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 3:42 PM

Holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City were drawn against Bayern Munich on Friday.

Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

More to follow...

ALSO READ: