UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Man City faces Bayern as Real meets Chelsea in Champions League quarters

Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica

The Champions League trophy is displayed before the draw for the quarterfinal in Nyon on Friday. — AFP
The Champions League trophy is displayed before the draw for the quarterfinal in Nyon on Friday. — AFP

By AFP

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 3:42 PM

Holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City were drawn against Bayern Munich on Friday.

Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

More to follow...

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports