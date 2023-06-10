Making history: Japanese teenager becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
Japan's Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport's youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday.
The 17-year-old is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever world number one in the discipline.
"I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day -- for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It's happiest day of my life," said Oda.
His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January.
"It was first time for me on the Philippe Chatrier court. There were so many people in the crowd. Somebody say, 'Come on, Tokito,' and somebody say, 'Allez, Tokito.' I was really happy to hear that word."
The new world rankings will be released on Monday.
Yui Kamiji was unable to make it a Japanese double as she was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Diede De Groot who collected her fourth women's title in Paris and 18th Grand Slam trophy.
De Groot of the Netherlands also won in Paris in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams
Did you know? Smith started his career as a leg-spinner
Athletes camped in New Delhi since April, seeking arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female sportsperson