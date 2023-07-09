Maiden double hundred at Antigua is Kohli's favourite memory of the West Indies

Star Indian batter says he is looking forward to 'hanging out' with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Chris Gayle (L), AB de Villiers (C) and Virat Kohli (R). - - AFP

Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023

Ahead of India's Test series against West Indies, star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed what his favourite cricketing memory in the Caribbean.

India's all-format tour to West Indies will start on July 12 with a two-Test match series. This will also kick start India's ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

While talking to Star Sports, Kohli revealed that his favourite memory in the Windies was in Antigua.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua," Kohli said. "I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards.

"That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It cannot get any better than that."

The West Indies has been kind to Kohli. In nine Tests he has scored 435 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.61, His best score is 200 while he has also scored one century and two half-centuries.

Kohli also said that playing in West Indies has a history attached to it.

"You can feel the heritage and the passion of the people when you go and play there. We are all very excited. The atmosphere for cricket in the West Indies is great," he said.

"I mean the buzz in the stadium is quite outstanding. There are little trumpets that they bring and the noise that is there in the stadium. People are dancing all day and relaxing, just enjoying life in general. I think it is a great thing to see."

Kohli also said that he is looking forward to meeting his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle, who he describes as a "humble guy".

"I have hung out with Chris for so many years," he said. "I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out,

"So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy," he added.

Overall against the Windies, Virat has played 14 Tests and has scored 822 runs at an average of 43.26. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries, with the best score being his 200.

Virat has played 30 international matches, scoring 1,400 runs at an average of 46.66. He has scored five centuries and six half-centuries in 33 innings, with the best score of 200.

He has played a total of 70 international matches against the West Indies, scoring 3,653 runs at an average of 57.98. He has scored 11 centuries and 22 fifties against the side, with the best score of 200.