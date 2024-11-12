Magic Torque fires MRM, Al Mazrouei in season-opening DIEC ride

Action from the race. — Supplied photo

The 2024/25 Dubai Endurance Season got underway at Dubai International Endurance City with a healthy dose of excitement as MRM Stables became the first unit to strike when claiming the campaign-opening Seeh Al Salam Endurance Challenge by a mere second courtesy of star rider Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei, who delivered aboard Magic Glenn Torque.

Organised by Dubai Equestrian Club, the 119-km four loop ride witnessed stiff competition from all the major stables involved in endurance riding in the UAE, with a total of 119 rider-horse pairings venturing into the sands of the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve.

And it was Al Mazrouei and his 13-year-old companion who won with a consistent approach that witnessed them stay close to the top of an evolving leaderboard. The pair posted a time of four hours, 12 minutes and 16 seconds (4:12:16), which was a mere second quicker than the 4:12:17 recorded by F3-1 Stables pair of Hamad Humaid Al Tamimi and 765 Sargon, even as third placed F3 Stables pair of Rashed Mohammed Al Mehairi and A’Bandom’s Rockabilly cantered in third a further 26 seconds behind in 4:12:43.

Al Mazrouei started the day in seventh, 20 seconds off the pace set by Al Tamimi, who was quickest over the 40-km first loop, but was dethroned from the summit during the course of the 32km second loop by his MRM teammate Mansour Al Faresi, riding Tatarinu, the latter erasing a massive 2min21sec deficit and climbing into top spot from 25th.

Al Faresi seemed to have control going into the 20km final loop after holding on to the summit at the end of the third spanning 27km. However, with plenty of reserve left in Magic Glenn Torque’s tank, Al Mazrouei, third at the end of the penultimate loop, was able to rev up his mount significantly and went from 26.99kph over the third to 34.4kph over the fourth, which guaranteed him success despite a hard push from Al Tamimi, who made his bid for success from fourth. Al Mehairi finished a comfortable third.

Meanwhile, Zabeel 2 Stables clinched victory in the Al Wasl Endurance Cup for Private Stables after Ebrahim Fayed Al Shamsi’s nerve-wracking success in the 101km contest aboard Bobang Al Andalus. The pair completed the four loop ride in a time of 3:30:46, denying Al Ain Endurance Stables’, represented by Uruguayan Federico Ferber and his mount HC Nael, by fractions of a second. Zabeel 3’s Saeed Ghanim Al Marri took third aboard Woodbourne Wednesday.

Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, presented the winners with their trophies. "It was a very good effort from all of the stables to have their horses and riders ready for a very exciting finish on the opening day of the season," commented Dr Al Adhab. "We have a long season ahead of us, but that finish to the first ride shows, it is going to be a very exciting season and we wish all of those involved all the very best for what lies ahead."