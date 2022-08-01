Luggage problem delays start of India-West Indies T20

Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned, the monarch said in a statement
Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the second Twenty20 international with India on Monday by two hours because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage" arriving from Trinidad.
"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," it said on Monday.
Monday's match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (6.30 pm UAE Time).
India beat the West Indies by 68 runs on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad, in the first of five T20s.
"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad," the organization said.
The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.
Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned, the monarch said in a statement
The Lionesses win 2-1 in extra time at a packed Wembley
The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition
The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell
Australia's cricketers are favourites for gold in Birmingham but there is nothing to match the fierce rivalry between the two cricket-obsessed South Asian nations
The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series
The reigning Youth Olympic champion first bettered the snatch mark with a successful 140kg attempt and then lifted 160kg in clean and jerk to take his aggregate to 300kg, which is a new Games record in the men’s 67kg competition
India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22