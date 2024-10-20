Look: When Dubai turned into an open-air gym for the first time

October 20, 2017: Participants are actively engaged in various physical activities during the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Safa Park. Photo: KT FILE

Thousands of people of all ages, different abilities and various nationalities made their way to Safa Park on October 20, 2017 to pledge their commitment to that they would engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day for the next 30 days.

It was the start of Dubai Fitness Challenge – the city’s biggest movement “to inspire individuals to cultivate a fitness-oriented mindset and embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.”

As reported by Khaleej Times, the call to take up the fitness challenge by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was answered with great enthusiasm by Dubai residents, who braved the heat to spend their precious weekend for the challenge.

October 20, 2017: Sheikh Hamdan shares a heartwarming moment as he poses for a photo with a young participant on the inaugural day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Safa Park. Photo: KT FILE

On that day, more than 10,000 people made their way to the park, with festivities kicking off on Friday, October 20. The event began with an exhilarating display as five SkyDive Dubai divers descended at speeds exceeding 100 kmph, landing right in the heart of the main stage area at Safa Park amid cheers from the crowd.

Sports celebrities were present, including former England football captain Rio Ferdinand who encouraged residents of all ages “to be more active and motivated being fit".

Participants, both young and old, engaged in a variety of fun and healthy activities throughout the day.

Children are having fun playing tug of war as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Safa Park. Photo: KT FILE

“Committing to a healthy life-style has never been easier, especially with the host of community engagement and family-friendly programmes here in Dubai,” said Dubai resident Nick Watson, who attended with his wife and two kids, 14-year-old Rio and 9-year-old Tia.

October 20, 2017 - Nick Watson enjoys the inaugural Dubai Fitness Challenge in Dubai alongside Rio and Tia. Photo: KT FILE

Brazilian expat Marat Leiras, a photographer who has skydived with Sheikh Hamdan, emphasised the event's impact: “This fitness challenge has brought so many families together for a healthy cause.”

October 20, 2017. Marat Leiras with his six-year-old son Max Hamdan, named after the Dubai Crown Prince

Khaleej Times also talked to South Africans Jordan and Tanya, who brought their two children Jorjya (then aged 6) and Ethan (4 that time), to get them involved in fitness activites even at a young age. The family participated in a fitness class designed to instil a lifelong love of fitness and physical activity.

November 20, 2017: Participants engage in a variety of physical activities as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Safa Park. Photo: KT FILE

Additionally, a team from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) was present. They promoted the message of “a healthy mind in a healthy body” as they took part in the Desert Warriors Challenge, an integral part of the 30X30 Dubai Fitness Challenge that day.

October 20, 2017: Dr Abdulla Al Karam with the KHDA team of gladiators at the Desert Warriors Challenge as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: KT FILE After the successful kick-off event, various activities took place over the next few days at 88 venues throughout Dubai, effectively transforming the city into an open-air gym. November 20, 2017: Participants engage in a variety of physical activities as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Safa Park. Photo: KT FILE More than 1,500 events were organised to motivate residents to engage in physical activity. More than 500 fitness equipment were installed in entertainment centres and parks, while offices and schools also participated in the city-wide challenge. Participants embrace the challenge with a dynamic Les Mills Body Combat session during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai Looking ahead, the 8th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will begin on Thursday, October 24, and organisers anticipate it will be one of the largest events to date.