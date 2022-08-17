Look: UAE President receives Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions of World Games 2022

The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11
On Wednesday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Emirati winners of the Jiu-Jitsu competition at the World Games 2022 — which was held in Birmingham (situated in the US state of Alabama) — board of directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and sponsors of the game.
During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the UAE champions Faisal Al Ketbi, Muhammad Al Suwaidi and Shamma Al Kalbani for their remarkable sports achievements, and wished them and their fellow athletes success in harvesting more gold medals. He also congratulated the board of directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and commended their efforts in developing the martial art.
The President also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the success partners, as well as to all personalities and sponsors of the sport of Jiu-Jitsu for the support they provided to the athletes, which had a positive impact on the results achieved and the spread of this sport.
For its part, the delegation expressed its deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness the President for the attention he paid to jiu-jitsu athletes, in particular, and the sports sector in general, in the country. This, in itself, was an incentive to continue gaining more achievements, representing the best image of the country, and consolidating its position on the global sports landscape.
UAE champion Faisal Al Ketbi won the gold medal in the 85kg weight category, while Muhammad Al Suwaidi claimed the silver medal in the 69kg category. Shamma Al Kalbani claimed the bronze medal in the 63kg category, becoming the first Emirati female to win a medal at the World Games.
