Look: UAE cricket team's brand new kit inspired by country's 'beautiful winter'

The new colours, which aims to honour and aspire to the vision of our nation, will make its debut at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022

The UAE cricket team will don a brand new kit with the new livery making its debut at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday unveiled the kit and a stunning new logo.

The new jersey's colours — rich magenta and vibrant blue — have been inspired by 'UAE’s beautiful winter.'

While the logo’s key elements remain untouched, the colour palette incorporates a gold and sophisticated look, which aims to honour and aspire to the vision of our nation.

Exemplifying confidence and elegance, the newly re-energised logo now proudly sits on the vibrant jersey.

“We are very excited to launch our new logo and kit ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2022), and we look forward to seeing (this kit) against the backdrop of spectacular World Cup venues in Australia.” ECB member Zayed Abbas said on Thursday.

Abbas, who will also head the UAE squad to Australia for the T20 World Cup, added: “Our Board is extremely proud of the new UAE Cricket logo, which denotes a rich history and honours the deep roots of our sport across the UAE, and, while we have retained core design-elements we have embraced a dynamic shift of the primary colours to symbolise our progressive future, and to better align with today’s sports and business landscape.”

The T20 World Cup will be played Down Under from October 16 to November 13.

The UAE are placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia for the first round. The top two teams from the two groups qualify for the Super 12s.