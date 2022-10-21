Look: UAE Ambassador to Australia meets T20 World Cup team

CP Rizwan and his men had ended a 26-year wait for a World Cup win by defeating Namibia at the T20 showpiece

UAE players celebrate their victory over Namibia. — ICC

by James Jose Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM

The UAE ended their T20 World Cup campaign on a high by defeating Namibia to end a 26-year wait for a Wold Cup win.

Prior to taking part in the tournament, the team, the support staff and travelling members of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) were received by, and welcomed to Geelong by UAE Ambassador to Australia, His Excellency Abdulla Al Subousi.

“It’s wonderful to see the UAE Cricket team participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup competition," Abdulla Al Subousi said

Here are some pictures from the meeting.

Official reception. — Supplied photo

Abdulla Al Subousi meeting Junaid Siddique and other UAE players. — Supplied photo

Abdulla Al Subousi (centre) receives a signed UAE team jersey from ECB member Zayed Abbas (left) and captain CP Rizwaan. — Supplied photo