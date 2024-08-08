Look: Top photos from Olympics day 12; first Palestinian athlete competes in Taekwondo

UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade
The action continued at the Olympics on Wednesday in Paris where athletics, wrestling, skateboarding and boxing continue while taekwondo and weightlifting got under way.
There were 21 medals up for grabs with the bulk of them being given out in athletics.
Morocco's Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali fought to maintain his supremacy in the 3,000 metres steeplechase final and won gold.
He followed up his Tokyo title with a pair of world golds but faces a stiff challenge from Ethiopian world record holder Lamecha Girma at the Stade de France.
Matthew Hudson-Smith wanted to become the first Briton in a century to win Olympic gold in the 400 and battled with the United States' Quincy Hall in the final.
New Zealand paddler Lisa Carrington, known back home as the 'GOAT in the boat' (Greatest Of All Time) and her country's most successful Olympian, got her quest for an individual kayak sprint gold under way at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan already owns Olympic medals of every colour. The face of the men's Greco-Roman 97kg weight class took home a silver medal.
In Greco-Roman 77kg, top seed Nao Kusaka of Japan clenched a gold medal.
Australia's Keegan Palmer became the first back-to-back gold medallist in Park skateboarding after facing competition from the American trio of world number one Tate Carew, Gavin Bottger and Tom Schaar at the iconic Place de la Concorde.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak took on Kazakh Nurbek Oralbay in the men's light heavyweight boxing final, while Frenchman Sofiane Oumiha came up against Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez in his quest for lightweight gold.
Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting, who along with Algerian Imane Khelif has been in the spotlight over a gender dispute at the Paris Games, was in action in a featherweight semi-final.
Olympic medals were awarded in speed climbing for the first time ever with the women's final. Although the sport debuted in Tokyo, the speed discipline was split from the combined boulder and lead events for the Paris Games. Lijuan Deng of China won the race.
Led by the host nation's favourite brothers, Felix and Alexis Lebrun, France faced strong opponents Brazil in the men's table tennis team quarter-finals.
Thailand's women's champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, who gave her country their first-ever gold in the sport in Tokyo, brought a second medal home after the competition kicks off with the men's and women's flyweight categories.
Eighteen year old Omar Ismail was the first Palestinian to compete in taekwondo at an Olympics.
Kenyan-born Yavi timed an Olympic record of 8min 52.76sec for victory ahead of Uganda's defending champion Peruth Chemutai