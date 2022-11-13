Look: Pakistan fans create fantastic atmosphere in T20 World Cup final at MCG

A crisp closing ceremony took place with bands performing, with flags of the participating nations brought onto the ground

A Pakistan fan holds a replica T20 World Cup trophy. — Melbourne Cricket Ground Twitter

by James Jose Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 12:40 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:33 PM

As Pakistan and England braced for an epic contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the T20 World Cup title, fans of both sides created a fantastic atmosphere.

Thousands of fans came through the turnstiles, waving flags and holding placards and pictures of their favourite cricketers.

Pakistan fans sang 'Dil, Dil, Pakistan' by Junaid Jamshed.

It was quite the atmosphere and the closing ceremony priot to the start, turned it up a notch with bands belting out music as flags of the participating nations were brought onto the ground.

Here, take a look at some of the scenes from 'The G.'

A Pakistan fan holds the flag. — Melbourne Cricket Ground Twitter

A music band performs at the MCG. — Melbourne Cricket Ground Twitter